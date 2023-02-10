Vodafone-Idea’s (Vi) Valentine’s Day offers: Get up to Rs 5GB extra data

Vodafone-Idea has introduced some special Valentine’s Day prepaid plans and offers, which will allow customers to gift up to 5GB extra data on recharges to their loved ones at no extra cost. It has also announced a Play the ‘Vi Love Tunes Contest’ where lucky customers can win gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000.

Vi Valentine’s Day offers

Vi users recharging with Rs 299 and above on select recharges will be entitled to get 5GB additional data with a validity of 28 days at no extra cost. On select recharges starting Rs 199 and upto Rs 299, Vi users will be eligible for 2GB of extra data with a validity of 28 days. The exclusive offer is available to Vi customers recharging only on the Vi App till February 14, 2023.

For the Rs 5000 coupon, users will be asked to guess the right song from jumbled lyrics of a song from Valentine playlist in Hungama Music on Vi App.

Participants will have to comment the right answer with hashtag #ViLoveTunes. One daily lucky winner of each question will be eligible for a gift voucher worth Rs 5,000. The context is being launched today on Vi’s verified social media handles on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. To participate, Vi users will have to follow Vi official handles.

Also All Vi users are eligible for a one time access to HD quality Ad-free music and unlimited downloads for 6 months at no extra cost. .