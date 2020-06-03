Vodafone launches Rs 251 prepaid plan: How it differs from Jio, Airtel Rs 251 plan?

Under the new Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 recharge plan, the operator offers a total of 50GB data to users (Express photo) Under the new Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 recharge plan, the operator offers a total of 50GB data to users (Express photo)

Vodafone-Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched several new recharge plans amid the lockdown. Vodafone now brings a new plan worth Rs 251. Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer a Rs 251 plan. Similar to Jio and Airtel, with Rs 251 prepaid plan Vodafone wants to offer users more data at a reasonable price so they can easily and seamlessly work from home.

Telecom operators have been leaving no stones unturned to offer the best work from experience to users given everyone’s stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vodafone Rs 251: Benefits, validity

Under the new Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 recharge plan, the operator offers a total of 50GB data to users for a period of 28 days. Notably, this pack just offers data benefits and doesn’t bring with calling or SMS benefits or access to apps. This plan is basically targeted at users who have exhausted their data on the current plan due to work from home.

READ | Vodafone-Idea launches WhatsApp chatbot to solve customer query: How to use

Currently, this Vodafone plan is available only to select users. The Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 data plan is available in Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala for the time being. The telecom operator hasn’t revealed whether the plan will be available in other countries anytime soon.

Similar to Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offer Rs 251 prepaid plans and both are also limited to data only. (Express Photo) Similar to Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offer Rs 251 prepaid plans and both are also limited to data only. (Express Photo)

Airtel Rs 251: Benefits, validity

Similar to Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offer Rs 251 prepaid plan and both are also limited to data only. Unlike the Vodafone Rs 251 plan, Airtel doesn’t offer any validity and so users can use the offered 50GB data at their convenience. The Airtel plan also doesn’t offer calling or SMS benefits or complimentary offers. Similarly, Reliance Jio also offers Rs 251 recharge plan. This plan is available across circles.

READ | Vodafone-Idea prepaid recharge plans 2020: All Vodafone prepaid plans with benefits, validity

READ | Airtel prepaid recharge plans May 2020: List of all Airtel prepaid packs with benefits, validity

READ | Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans May 2020: Here’s a list of all latest Jio prepaid packs

Reliance Jio Rs 251 plan: Benefits, validity

Under the Jio Rs 251 plan also users get 50GB data for a validity period of 30 days. Similar to Vodafone and Airtel plan, Jio Rs 251 prepaid plan also doesn’t offer calling and SMS benefits. It is also limited to data only. Reliance Jio calls this plan ‘work from home’ as it offers data so users can seamlessly work from home. This plan is available across circles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd