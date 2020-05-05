Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: All Vodafone prepaid plans with benefits, price, validity

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans: List of all recharge packs from Vodafone. Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans: List of all recharge packs from Vodafone.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: Vodafone Idea Limited is an Indian telecom operator is a pan-India integrated GSM operator offering 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services under two brands name Vodafone and Idea. British telecom giant Vodafone’s India subsidiary and the Aditya Birla Group company Idea Cellular merged in 2018 to form the Vodafone-Idea Limited. It was catalysed by the tariff war initiated by Reliance Jio Infocomm.



Vodafone’s cheapest recharge is priced at Rs 10 that offers a talkative value of Rs 7.47. It’s most expensive pack is priced at Rs 2,399 that offers a year-long validity and daily 1.5GB data along with other benefits. We are listing down all the prepaid packs offered by Vodafone-idea that come with data benefits.

Vodafone-Idea 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Calling SMS Rs 19 200MB 2 Days Unlimited NIL Rs 99 1GB 18 Days Unlimited 100 Rs 129 2GB 24 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 149 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 199 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 219 1GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 249 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 269 4GB 56 Days Unlimited 600 Rs 299 4GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 379 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 1000 Rs 398 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 399 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 449 4GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 499 1.5GB per Day 70 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 555 1.5GB per Day 77 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 558 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 599 3GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 699 4GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 1499 24GB 365 Days Unlimited 3600 Rs 2399 1.5GB per Day 365 Days Unlimited 100/Day

Vodafone-Idea Rs 19 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s cheapest data pack starts at Rs 19 that offers 200MB data. The pack is valid for only 2 days. The plan also comes with truly unlimited calling facility but doesn’t offer SMS. Subscribers also get Vodafone Play subscription and ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 99 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 99 prepaid pack comes with 1GB with 18 days validity. This prepaid recharge plan also offers truly unlimited calling and 100 SMS. Additional benefits include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5 streaming service.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 129 Recharge Plan

For Rs 129, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan offers 2GB 4G data with 24 days validity. Subscribers also get unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 149 Recharge Plan

This prepaid recharge pack is similar to the previous pack but offers 28 days validity instead of 24 days. For Rs 149, Vodafone subscribers also get 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS along with subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 199 Recharge Plan

This is the cheapest prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone that comes with daily data benefits. For Rs 199, Vodafone subscribers get 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. The prepaid plan also includes daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for the validity period. Additional benefits include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea all prepaid recharge plans. Vodafone-Idea all prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 219 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also includes daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for the validity period. Additional benefits include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play streaming services.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 249 Recharge Plan

This prepaid pack is similar to the previous recharge plan but offers more daily data. For Rs 249, Vodafone subscribers get 1.5GB data per day with 28 validity along with daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling. The plan also includes subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 269 Recharge Plan

This prepaid pack is for those who want lesser data but more validity. For Rs 249, Vodafone subscribers get 4GB data with 56 days validity. The pack also offers 600SMS. Other benefits include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 299 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is currently offering double data benefit. Subscribers can get 4GB daily data (instead of the usual 2GB per day) for a period of 28 days. Other benefits of the pack include 100 daily SMS, unlimited calling, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Also read | Airtel prepaid recharge plans May 2020: List of all Airtel prepaid packs with benefits, validity

Vodafone-Idea Rs 379 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 379 prepaid recharge pack comes with 84 days validity and offers total 6GB data. The plan also comes with unlimited calling facility and also offers 1000 SMS. The additional benefits include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone Rs 398 Recharge Plan

This pack comes with 28 days validity but offers 3GB daily data. It is recommended for those who have a lot of usage for mobile internet. For Rs 398, Vodafone-Idea subscribers also get unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS for the validity period. The additional benefits are the same as the previous plans.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid pack is currently offering double data benefit. Users can avail 3GB data per day instead of usual 1.5GB daily data limit on the plan with a validity period of 56 days. The prepaid plan also comes with unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 449 Recharge Plan

This pack is also offering double data benefit. For Rs 449, Vodafone customers can avail 4GB daily data for a period of 56 days, instead of usual 2Gb data per day. The rest of the benefits are the same as the previous Rs 399 plan, which includes unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 499 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 70 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 555 Recharge Plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 77 days. The recharge pack also comes with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Also read | Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans May 2020: Here’s a list of all latest Jio prepaid packs

Vodafone Rs 558 Recharge Plan

For those who want even more data, Vodafone’s Rs 558 prepaid pack offers 3GB data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also comes with unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 streaming services.

Vodafone Rs 599 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 599 prepaid pack is offering double data benefit meaning subscribers can avail 3GB daily data instead of 1.5 data per day. The validity period of the pack is 84 days and it also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 699 Recharge Plan

The Rs 698 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone is also offering double data benefit. Users can get 4GB daily data (Instead of 3GB data per day) for a period of 84 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling facility and 100 daily SMS along with subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 1499 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 1499 prepaid pack offers a total of 24 GB data with a validity of 365 days. The prepaid plan also comes with truly unlimited calling as well as 3600 SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 2399 Recharge Plan

This is the most expensive prepaid plan from Vodafone that comes with daily data benefits. For Rs 2398, Vodafone subscribers get 1.5GB data per day for a period of 365 days. As part of the plan, users also get unlimited calling facility to any number in India as well as 100 daily SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan are the same as the previous plan.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Apart from these plans, Vodafone-Idea also offers data add-on packs. Users can avail 1GB data for 24 hours for Rs 16, 3GB data for 28 days for Rs 48, and 6GB data for 28 days for Rs 98. Vodafone also offers SMS packs. Subscribers can get 120 SMS for 10 days for Rs Rs 12, 250 SMS for 28 days for Rs 26, and 350 SMS for 28 days for Rs 36.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd