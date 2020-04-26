These Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans now offer 4GB data so you never run out of data

These Vodafone prepaid plans now offer 4GB data so you never run out of data These Vodafone prepaid plans now offer 4GB data so you never run out of data

Having a stable internet connection at home is the most important thing in today’s time given everyone is working from home. Keeping that in mind Vodafone-Idea adds 2GB more data to three of its prepaid plans so users never run out of data while working from home.

Vodafone prepaid plans that now offer double data include Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699. The plans are listed on the Vodafone India website. Notably, all three recharge plans are limited to nine circles including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The official listing shows the double data plans bring additional 2GB high-speed data benefits with the Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 prepaid plans. With the increase in data offerings, users will get a total of 4GB data under all three plans.

Also Read: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone offering free incoming calls even if recharge pack validity ends

The Rs 299 plan brings 4GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The Rs 449 prepaid plan offers 4GB data with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. And lastly the Rs. 699 prepaid plan provides a total of 4GB data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

All the three recharge plans provide free access to Vodafone Play, Zee5, and Idea Movies and TV content.

Also Read: Reliance-Facebook collaboration looks at new areas, JioMart all set for WhatsApp push

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the telecom operator along with others are urging all users to recharge online to continue to enjoy the service. In fact some of the leading telecom operators of India are offering free incoming calls to users even after the existing recharge plan ends. To recharge your Vodafone-Idea number head over to MyVodafone or MyIdea app or other online platforms such as Paytm, Google Pay, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd