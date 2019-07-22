Vodafone-Idea partners with Zee5 to offer customers access to Zee5 Theatre

Vodafone-Idea have partnered with Zee5 to make ‘Zee5 Theatre’ available to its subscribers without paying anything extra for the service. Vodafone subscribers can tune in to Zee5 Theatre as a live channel available on Vodafone Play, whereas Idea subscribers can log on to the service through Idea Movies & TV app.

However, Vodafone-Idea subscribers do not get free access to Zee5 content, but only the content on Zee5 Theatre. While the former is a premium streaming service (like Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, and Netflix) and has a number of movies and TV shows, the latter only streams a selected number of movies.

Zee5 Theatre will allow Vodafone Idea customers to play movies on the go ranging from genres such as thriller, supernatural, crime, family drama, to comedy and periodic drama. ZEE5 Theatre will offer nine titles in July and it will keep adding two new titles every week on Wednesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.

Some of the notable titles on the Zee5 Theatre include Vaastav, Double Game, Doll’s Game, and Savita Damodar Paranjape.

Zee5 is still available as a stand-alone app and it currently offers two-all access plans to users at Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 per year. Apart from these plans, the service also comes bundled with Gaana+ monthly subscription at Rs 198 per month. Zee5 also has monthly regional packs starting at Rs 49 month.

