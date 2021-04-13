VI announces new VIC chatbot: Will offer 24/7 assistance on Google, here’s how

The new feature will allow users searching for Vi or Vi stores on Google to find, chat with and message a live virtual agent, to get their queries answered faster (Picture Credit: File)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has now integrated its VIC Chatbot with Google’s Business Messages to provide real-time 24×7 customer support to all Vi users using smartphones. With this announcement, Vi says it has become the first telecom operator in India to integrate with Google’s Business Messages in India.

The AI-powered VIC chatbot has been integrated with Live Agent connect for assistance and services, which is extended to Google’s Business Messages. The new feature from the telecom operator will now allow users searching for Vi or Vi stores on Google to chat or message a live virtual agent to get their queries answered faster, in contrast to simply viewing the search results on Google.

The option to ‘Chat’ or ‘Message’ with the virtual agent will appear as a button next to the search queries. For example when we searched for Vodafone in Google Maps on Android 11 phone, we got the option to directly message the chatbot. The messaging can be done straight from the Maps application itself. It also worked fine on an iOS device.

The chatbot will show a number of options to the user and they can pick from postpaid bills to recharge to plans and packs as well Stores near me.

Vi has also recently added integrated payment of bills on Whatsapp through a Service ChatBot VIC which had been launched last year. The Service ChatBot VIC on Whatsapp is an AI-powered digital customer service, virtual assistant.

VIC allows users to get a real-time response on their queries, that include recharges, bill payments, plan activation, new connection, among others. Vi users can make payments on both postpaid and prepaid connections, using a host of options including UPI while using VIC.