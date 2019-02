Vodafone-Idea in partnership with Servify has launched a new Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan and Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at Rs 649 in India. Under the plan, all of the company’s post-paid customers will be able to use their iPhones without worrying about repair costs in case of any damage. The pack also allows users to upgrade to the latest iPhone at a discounted rate.

Under the plan, users will be able to get their Apple iPhone repaired or replaced by an Apple authorised service centre for a handling fee of Rs 2,000 + GST.

The company states that there is no paperwork involved so upgrades, repair and replacement will be very easy to get done. The company is also offersing doorstep pickup and delivery with one day delivery available in over 1,500 pin codes.

To activate the iPhone Forever Plan consumers are required to call up Vodafone Idea service centres and tell them to activate the Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan. Then they are required to download the iForever app from the App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.

The company states that the iPhone Forever Plan is valid for that have been purchased through authorised resellers, and haven’t been tampered with or attempted an unauthorised repair. Additionally, benefits are based on the age of iPhone & model at the time of registration to the service.