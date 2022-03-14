Vodafone Idea introduces Vi Gaming: Everything to know

In partnership with Nazara Technologies, telecom provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new proposition for gaming enthusiasts in India. Soon, customers will be able to access a wide range of gaming content through its Vi Games app.

The new Games app can be accessed through the Vi default application, which gets installed with your SIM card. Users will be able to access over 1200 Android and HTML5 based mobile games across 10 popular genres – action, adventure, arcade, casual, fun, puzzle, racing, sports, education, and strategy.

Vi Games brings over 1200 Android and HTML5 based titles to the Vodafone app. (Image credit: Vodafone Idea) Vi Games brings over 1200 Android and HTML5 based titles to the Vodafone app. (Image credit: Vodafone Idea)

“We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment,” said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Idea.

Vi Games plans

Vi Games will be available as part of a subscription system, divide into 3 categories – Platinum, Gold, and Free titles. The Gold category will form the largest library, offering 30 games at Rs 50 for postpaid customers and Rs 56 for prepaid. Post-paid users with Rs 499 and above plans will be offered 5 free games every month. All games in this tier will be available to download and play for 30 days.

The Platinum Games category will follow a pay per download basis via a Pass priced at Rs 25 for postpaid users and Rs 26 for prepaid. The Vi Games application will also host over 250 free titles on its platform.

“Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day. Nazara is delighted to work with Vi to bring our entire portfolio of gaming content, esports and interactive entertainment to their larger user base” said Nitish Mittersain, Founder at Nazara Technologies.