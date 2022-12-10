Vodafone Idea introduces unlimited call and data plans for international customers

Vodafone Idea recently announced new plans for international customers that offer benefits like unlimited calls and data with no speed throttling. These plans are applicable to those travelling to Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, New Zealand, Brazil, Indonesia, US, UK, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Thailand, France, and Australia.

The Vodafone International Roaming plans are available for postpaid users and are valid from 24 hours to 28 days with almost all plans offering unlimited data at high speed. You also get unlimited free incoming and local and India outgoing calls as well as unlimited free SMS.

Coming to the cheapest plan in the list, the Rs 599 comes with 24 hours validity and offers free unlimited data, outgoing local and to India calls, incoming calls and free SMS. If you are someone who needs unlimited data and calling facilities for a longer duration, the most Rs 4,449 might make sense to you. It offers unlimited data, calling and SMS for 14 days.

The other plans in the list offer unlimited data, calling and SMS. If you want a plan with seven and ten days of validity, it will cost you Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

Those interested in international roaming plans with a month-long validity can check out the Rs 5,999 plan that comes with 28 days of validity and offers 15GB data, 1500 local outgoing and to India minutes and unlimited incoming and free SMS.

And even if your international roaming pack expires, Vodafone Idea says customers will not be charged exorbitantly high rates even when international roaming is on.