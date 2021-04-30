Vodafone Idea expands Wi-Fi Calling support to iPhones; Here’s how to enable it

Vodafone Idea users will now be able to use Wi-Fi Calling on select iPhone models. (Express Photo)

Vodafone Idea has now implemented Wi-Fi Calling services for its subscribers that use Apple iPhones. Users of the telecom service provider who have bad network coverage where they reside or work will now be able to get better voice quality on cellular voice calls without any extra cost.

While Vodafone had already launched its Wi-Fi Calling feature back in 2020 with other telcos like Jio and Airtel, the service was limited to a few circles in the country and also Android phones. Now, iPhone users will also be able to use Wi-Fi Calling with a 4G VI SIM card.

As of now, Wi-Fi calling is available in Maharashtra and Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Which iPhone models are supported?

VI Wi-Fi Calling will be supported in the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The newer iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also support the feature.

The iPhone SE series including the first and second-gen iPhone SE will also support the feature. Apart from iPhones, Wi-Fi calling is also supported on select Android phones by Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

How to enable Vi Wi-Fi Calling on iPhones?

Here’s how to turn on Wi-Fi Calling on an iPhone. (Image Source: Apple) Here’s how to turn on Wi-Fi Calling on an iPhone. (Image Source: Apple)

iPhone users wanting to use Wi-Fi Calling on their Vi SIMs will first have to head to settings and enable VoLTE first if it is not already enabled. You can find this setting under SIM profiles. Once this is done, users can head over to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and turn on the ‘Make Calls using WiFi’ option.