How to setup Vodafone Idea eSIM service on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Cellular models in India now supports Vodafone India network starting June 12. Up until now, only Airtel and Jio were offering cellular service for Apple Watch in India.

Vodafone customers can now use the eSIM service for their Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) and iPhone in select circles that include Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. The telecom operator said that the cellular service will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.

Eligible Apple devices for Vodafone Idea eSIM

Notably, the cellular service for Apple Watch is available only for Vodafone Postpaid customers. Prepaid customers aren’t eligible for the eSIM service. Furthermore, the Vodafone Idea eSIM will only work for select devices that include the Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular), Apple Watch Series 4 (Cellular), and Apple Watch Series 5 (Cellular). The eSIM can also be used in Apple iPhone 6s or later models.

To check for eligibility, Vodafone Idea customers need to send the text “CHKESIM” to 199. The customers need to the Apple Watch paired with their iPhone device activated by Vodafone postpaid connection.

How to set up the eSIM service

Since the cellular service for the wearable is an extension of the existing connection on the phone, users do not need to buy a separate postpaid plan for the Apple Watch. The postpaid pack working on the iPhone device will also work on the wearable. Here is how you can set up the Vodafone Idea eSIM service on the Apple Watch:

—Update iPhone to latest iOS

—Open the Watch app on your iPhone

—Start the pairing process of Apple Watch and iPhone

—Sign in with your Apple ID and password to continue

—Tap “Setup Mobile Data” to share your Postpaid number and plan with Apple Watch

—Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password. If not registered, then tap on register to login to register your phone number

—Tap Confirm once login is successful

—On Second confirmation the service will get activated within 30 min

Notably, the Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service.

