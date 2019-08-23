Vodafone-Idea download speeds increased over past year after merger: Ookla report

It has almost been a year since the Vodafone and Idea Cellular merger. Ookla has now put out a report, rating how the performance of the merged brand has changed since then. In it, we get to see that both the companies have benefitted from the merger with significant improvements in data speeds.

However, in the same report, Ookla also mentioned that though data download speeds in India are improving, they are not improving fast enough, which is causing the country to fall behind its neighbours. It states that the download speeds have increased by 16.2 per cent, which converts to an improvement of under 1.5Mbps in the last year.

Another point to take note is that the country’s average mobile download speed has taken a dip after May 2019.

Airtel was able to maintain its top spot throughout the year, however, its download speeds have been declining since May. Vodafone download speeds saw a decline between November 2018 and January 2019, however, it has managed to improve them and recorded a year-over-year improvement of 23.6 per cent.

Idea download speeds rose throughout the year with a one-month exception. The company recorded a year-over-year improvement of 51.2 per cent. Whereas, both Airtel and Jio improved by 7.7 per cent and 10.8 per cent, respectively.

Broadband speeds, on the other hand, improved by 25.3 per cent over the past 12 months, amounting to a 6.21Mbps. Reliance Jio Fiber led the rankings followed by BSNL, GTPL and Airtel. according to the report.