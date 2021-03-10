Vi to offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with four new prepaid plans and on postpaid

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has announced its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, where it will offer one-year of VIP membership to its customers. Vi has announced this offer on four new prepaid plans and three postpaid plans. The announcement has come a few days after the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season was released that will kick off on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Disney+Hotstar VIP membership gives access to Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before they release on TV, Multiplex and new Indian movies and access to dubbed Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies and Kids content. It does not ensure an ad-free experience, nor does it give access to the Disney+ originals or the HBO content. Also streaming is limited to HD resolution at 720p and not full HD+ as it works on the premium plan.

Here’s a list of newly-launched prepaid plans by Vi that will come with one-year membership of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and other benefits. All new and existing customers will be able to avail of the offer with these recharges, starting today.

# The Rs 401 plan comes with unlimited calls and a validity of 28 days. It offers 100GB of 4G data plus 16GB additional data with a daily consumption limit capped at 3GB.

# The Rs 601 plan is valid for 56 days. It will offer a total of 200GB 4GB data with same daily limit as the Rs 401 plan. The additional data offered with this plan is 32GB.

# The Rs 801 plan comes with 84 days validity. It also offers 300GB 4G data with an additional 48GB. The daily consumption data limit is the same as the other two plans.

# The Rs 501 plan does not offer unlimited free calls and has a validity of 56 days. It comes with 75GB of 4GB data and no limit on data consumption.

The Disney Hotstar+ VIP membership has been extended to postpaid plans including Entertainment+ which costs Rs 499, Entertainment + Rs 699 plan and the REDX plan. The two Entertainment+ plans also offer membership to Amazon Prime Video, whereas the REDX comes with Netflix access as well.