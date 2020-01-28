Vodafone-Idea discontinues iPhone ‘Forever Plan’: Here are other alternatives

As of now, Vodafone Idea does not seem to have any such plans that offer special benefits to iPhone users, but the website has listed plans that offer complimentary mobile insurance. As of now, Vodafone Idea does not seem to have any such plans that offer special benefits to iPhone users, but the website has listed plans that offer complimentary mobile insurance.

Vodafone Idea has discontinued its iPhone Forever postpaid plan of Rs 649 that provided special repair and replacement benefits to iPhone users. The company has confirmed that the plan was listed as Vodafone RED iPhone Forever plan and Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan on Vodafone and Idea websites respectively has been removed.

The Vodafone Idea iPhone Forever Plan of Rs 649 was launched in February last year in partnership with Servify. Under this plan, users could get their Apple iPhone repaired or replaced by an Apple authorised service centre for a handling fee of Rs 2,000 + GST.

As of now, Vodafone Idea does not seem to have any such plans that offer special benefits to iPhone users, but the website has listed plans that offer complimentary mobile insurance. In the case of Idea, all Nirvana plans of Rs 399 and above offer Idea Phone Secure, which is protection against damage and antivirus protection for mobile.

According to Vodafone’s terms and conditions, its Mobile Shield benefit protects against accidental physical or liquid damage as well as from virus. For Android devices, it also covers malware and trojan whereas the backup feature is available on iOS. In addition, an extended warranty is offered as well once the manufacturer’s warranty of one year ends. We take a look at such plans:

Vodafone RED plan of Rs 499

The plan offers a total of 75GB data with the benefit of data rollover of up to 200GB. Other benefits include 100 SMS, free Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime subscription for one year as well as Zee5 subscription and complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999.

Vodafone RED plan of Rs 399

The Rs 399 plan also includes the complimentary mobile insurance benefit in addition to 40GB data, 100 SMS and 200GB data rollover. There is also complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play for a year and Zee5 subscription access as well.

Vodafone REDX plan of Rs 999

The Vodafone REDX plan is slightly more expensive and offers a lot more benefits. For instance, in addition to complimentary mobile insurance, it also offers special deals on Samsung devices. Apart from this, users get a year Netflix subscription, access to international and domestic airport lounges, seven days of iRoam pack, free access to Amazon Prime, Zee5, Vodafone Play and more.

Idea Nirvana plan of Rs 399 and Rs 499

For most circles including Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, and North East, Idea has listed only two Nirvana plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499 both of which include its Phone Secure benefit.

Both the plans offer unlimited local and national calls as well as 100 SMS, data carry forward benefit, access to Idea Movies and TV. The Idea Nirvana Rs 499 plan includes 75GB data and additional Amazon Prime one year free subscription, while the Rs 399 plan includes 40GB data.

