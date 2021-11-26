Vodafone Idea conducts 5G trials in Pune and Gandhinagar, clocking a speed of 1.5 GBPS

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), clocked a speed of 1.5 gigabyte per second (GBPS), as a part of its ongoing 5G trials in the cities of Pune, and Gandhinagar. The company demonstrated the power of 5G technology across segments such as smart cities, smart healthcare, smart workplace, smart education, smart agriculture, cloud gaming, among others.

Interestingly, the company has been allocated 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum in the mmWave band by the DoT, for 5G network trials and use cases. Vi has achieved peak speeds in excess of 1.5 Gbps on 3.5 GHz, more than 4.2 Gbps on 26 GHz and up to 9.8 Gbps on backhaul spectrum of E-bands.

The 5G trial network set up by Vi in Pune, deploys Ericsson Radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud native technology comprising of 5G SA, 5G NSA and LTE packet core functions. All use cases demonstrated in Pune have been developed over Ericsson’s 5G technology solutions.

Vi has partnered with industry players such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Smart World & Communication, Athonet, Nokia and a few homegrown startups Vizzbee and Tweek Labs.

Vi and L&T today demonstrated how 4K video cameras integrated with 5G network and real-time video analytics with artificial intelligence (AI)-capabilities can improve public safety and health sector.

In addition, Vi and Athonet simulated the digital twin of an under-construction tunnel, and smart workplace to improve worker safety, meet health and other compliances, as well as prevent overcrowding.

Further, Vi and Nokia demonstrated the use cases of enhanced surveillance and security at various location by real time detection of images of animals, human and objects thereby enabling quick response in case of any distress. For gaming, the companies demonstrated the utility of real time gaming experience that allows the gamer to play seamlessly and without any lag thereby improving their gaming response time and action speed.

“With our 5G trials underway, Vi is preparing to take India on the next journey of fifth generation wireless mobile communication technology. Our 5G trials showcase a whole new world of possibilities across various domains that promise a new era of technology advancement in India. I am confident that 5G will bring a better tomorrow that will deliver significant benefits to consumers, businesses and society, driving digital economy growth in India,” said Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Recently, Bharti Airtel also announced that it successfully conducted its first 5G trial in India, in partnership with Nokia. The telecom operator revealed that it conducted 5G trial after it was allotted a test spectrum in multiple bands by the government for the validation of 5G technology and use cases.

Meanwhile, with the enhanced propagation characteristics of the 700MHz band, Airtel and Nokia achieved high-speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real-life conditions.