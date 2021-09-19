Vodafone Idea claims peak speed of 3.7Gbps in new mmWave 5G trial

Vodafone Idea (Vi) claimed to have achieved a peak 5G data speed of 3.7Gbps on the mmWave spectrum band in a recent test conducted in Pune, Maharashtra. Peak download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps in the 3.5Ghz band 5G trial network in Gandhinagar and Pune.

The announcement by Vodafone Idea comes less than a month after rival Airtel announced that it successfully conducted cloud gaming sessions on a smartphone with Asphalt 9: Legends in Manesar, Haryana. The test involved game streamers Naman Mathur, better known as ‘Mortal’ and Salman Ahmad, better known as ‘Mamba’.

Also Read | Airtel demonstrates 5G-powered cloud gaming on smartphones in new test

“In Pune city, Vi has deployed its 5G trial in a lab setup of end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network,” the company said in a statement, adding that “Vi has been allocated mmWave high bands like 26 GHz by the DoT, along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials.”

“We are pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials on the Govt allocated 5G spectrum bands. Having established a robust 4G network pan-India, delivering fastest 4G speeds and a 5G-ready network, we are now testing the NextGen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future,” Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited said.

One of the three major telcos in India, Vi will be competing against Airtel and Reliance Jio to launch India’s first stable 5G network as soon as possible.