Vi partners with Aditya Birla Life Insurance to offer health insurance on two prepaid plans: Here’s how it works

Vodafone Idea or Vi has announced its partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI). The telecom company will offer health insurance benefits to users on select prepaid recharges. The new Vi Hospicare insurance is available on recharges of Rs 51 and Rs 301.

The Rs 51 recharge offers 500 SMS for 28 days, whereas the Rs 301 recharge offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB data per day plus 2GB extra data and 100 SMS per day.

Customers with age 18 to 55 years will be eligible to avail all benefits. The limit of hospitalisation is 10 days per event, whereas 30 days in total for yearly. The media release says that the health coverage is applicable for all hospitals including registered government hospitals, allopathy / AYUSH hospitals. Also, the customers can claim the benefit after basic verification and submission of a scanned copy of the discharge certificate.

Here’s a list of benefits Vi customers can avail and their eligibility

# A fixed cover of Rs 1,000 per day in case the customer gets hospitalised.

# Rs 2,000 per day for ICU treatment. It will be valid for the duration of the recharge and once it gets renewed.

# There is a 30-day waiting period to avail the benefits of insurance. However, in the case of an accident, it does not apply. Also, there is no waiting period for specific ailments and pre-existing diseases.

Airtel prepaid plans with insurance

Airtel also offers life insurance with Rs 179 and Rs 279 prepaid recharges. The Rs 179 offers a cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Airtel says that customers age between 18-54 can avail these benefits. There is no need for paperwork or medical examination to activate the service. The customer needs to enrol for the service by going into the Airtel Thanks app. A physical copy of insurance will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

The Rs 279 plan offers a cover of Rs 4 lakh from HDFC Life Insurance. The terms and conditions and modes of activation are the same as for the Rs 179 plan. In terms of regular benefits, Rs 179 plan offers 2GB data, truly unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 28 days of validity.

The Rs 279 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, truly unlimited calls and 28 days of validity. Additional benefits include Amazon Prime Edition free 30-day trial, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Hellotunes. The plan also offers Upskill and Shaw Academy’s free online courses for one year.