Vodafone brings back Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 talktime plans: Here are the details

Vodafone has reintroduced its Rs 50 talktime recharge plan with outgoing validity of 28 days and carry forward benefit, reports Telecom Talk. The Vodafone website also lists full talktime plans of Rs 100, Rs 500, which have also been brought back as well as Rs 10, Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 plans.

Vodafone’s recharge plan of Rs 50 offers a talktime of Rs 39.37 after reduction of access fee of Rs 3 and GST of Rs 7.63. The outgoing validity for the offer is 28 days, though Vodafone is offering carry forward benefit. This means if users have recharge amount left, it will be carried forward to the next recharge for as per the validity period of the new plan.

Vodafone’s Rs 100 and Rs 500 recharge plans offer the full talktime with outgoing validity period of 28 and 84 days respectively. When clubbed with a recharge offer of longer validity, the validity of Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500 plans will also be extended as per the longer validity offer.

Vodafone’s Both the Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 plans have long term outgoing validity of 365 days. The plans offer full talktime. The Rs 10 plan offers talktime of Rs 7.47 post Rs 1.0 access fee and Rs 1.53 GST.

The move comes as rival Airtel recently revised back its Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid plans recently. Both the plans come with 28 days and lifetime activation validity for incoming calls.

The company after discontinuing the plans sometime back brought them back earlier this month. Airtel’s Rs 100 pack offers a talktime of Rs 81.75, whereas users who recharge with Rs 500 can avail a talk time worth Rs 420.73.