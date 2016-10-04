Vodafone announces three months free subscription to Vodafone Play app

Vodafone India has announced a free subscription of its Vodafone Play app to its customers, which would be valid till December, 31 2016. Vodafone Play is the service provider’s proprietary app that offers a plethora of multimedia content to the users, such as videos, movies, TV shows and music.

The Vodafone Play app offers over 180 Live TV channels. This list includes film and entertainment channels such as Sony, Colors, Zee, B4U, Zee Cinema, MTV and news channels such as Aajtak, IBN7,

India TV, CNN News 18, CNBC Awaaz, ET Now, BBC World News etc. The media library also consists of more than 14,000 movies in several languages, in partnership with Hooq & amp; Hungama Movies, according to a press release.

Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India, commented on the announcement of the subscription offer, “People are increasingly watching more videos and listening to music on their smartphones. Instead of downloading multiple apps, all they need is to download and use Vodafone Play that offers the best of content digitally for all their entertainment requirements. It is truly a single window to the world of entertainment with a rich portfolio of content across genres and languages. We will continue to enrich its portfolio by adding more quality content and features on Vodafone Play to make the consumer experience more enjoyable.”

Competitors Reliance and Airtel also offer a range of apps for their customers to stream and download multimedia content. Reliance Jio offers JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV Live etc, and Airtel offers its multimedia services in the form of Wynk Music and Wynk Movies.