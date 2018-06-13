Airtel, Vodafone roll out 4G services to Char Dham Yatra sites of Kedarnath, Haridwar among others

Airtel and Vodafone have announced improved 4G connectivity to many locations in Uttarakhand, falling on the route of the Char Dham Yatra. (Image Source: Reuters) Airtel and Vodafone have announced improved 4G connectivity to many locations in Uttarakhand, falling on the route of the Char Dham Yatra. (Image Source: Reuters)

Airtel and Vodafone have announced improved 4G connectivity to many locations in Uttarakhand, falling on the route of the Char Dham Yatra. Both telcos have chosen pilgrim hotspots Kedarnath and Haridwar under their latest bid to improve last-mile connectivity. The Char Dham Yatra for the year has been in progress since the end of April, and is expected to continue until early November.

Airtel has announced seamless 4G/3G/2G connectivity across Kedarnath, Haridwar, Gangotri and Yamunotri, that will be brought out for pilgrims. In the process, Airtel has also claimed that it has improved connectivity across Uttarakhand since the floods of 2013, that majorly affected Kedarnath. On the announcement, Airtel COO Sanjiv Mishra said, “As India’s largest mobile network, we continuously strive to ensure that our customers stay connected wherever they are. Char Dham is a key pilgrimage and Airtel customers visiting these locations will be able to access our services and keep in touch with friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone has also announced the rollout of its SuperNet 4G services in Uttarakhand. The cities and towns included for the rollout are Dehradun, Haridwar, Garhwal, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora. These are among over 500 sites in the state to which the telco has claimed to provide 4G services. While offering seamless voice and video calling for pilgrims, Vodafone says that its SuperNet 4G would be able to help authorities track the Yatra’s trek route in case of an emergency.

“With the onset of the Chardham Yatra 2018 season, Vodafone is now fully equipped to provide reliable and 24×7 connectivity to millions of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath. As part of our Digital Uttarakhand mission, Vodafone has over the past year invested about ₹300 crores to strengthen connectivity in the Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh West region and equip remote locations, places of pilgrimage and crucial but inaccessible terrains, with a future fit network,” said Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head – UP West, Vodafone India.

