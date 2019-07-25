Vodafone 365 days plan revised with 1.5GB daily data: Jio, Airtel packs compared

Vodafone has revised its Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plans of 365 days validity to offer 1.5GB daily, compared to 1GB daily previously to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 plan that also comes with 1.5GB data per day and same validity. The move follows Airtel’s revision of its long-term pack of Rs 1,699 to include 400MB more data daily. Both the plans have a validity of 365 days and bundle calling, SMS, and more benefits as well.

Advertising

Vodafone’s Rs 1,699 plan previously offered 1GB daily data for 365 days or a total of 365GB data. The plan has now been revised to offer 1.5GB data daily, which adds to a total of 547.5GB for the entire validity period, which is 182.5GB more compared to the original plan.

Vodafone’s long-term plan of Rs 1,699 is also listed with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India as well as 100SMS per day for 365 days.

Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offers, validity

Rival Airtel recently revamped its long-term plan to offer 1.4GB daily data for 365 days instead of 1GB daily previously. The plan also bundles unlimited calls as well as 100 SMS per day, same as Vodafone.

Advertising

Airtel Rs 1,699 plan subscribers can also avail Airtel TV Premium subscription, unlimited music downloads for free on Wynk Music, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, which will have a validity of 28 days as well as Norton Mobile Security for one year. Those who subscribe to this plan can also avail up to Rs 2000 cashback when they buy a new phone.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offers, validity

Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 547.5GB data or 1.5GB daily for 365 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews, etc is bundled as well.