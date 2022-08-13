VLC Media Player banned in India? All you need to know

August 13, 2022 3:07:43 pm
One of India’s most popular media players across multiple platforms, VLC Media Player is reportedly being banned in the country. The VLC Media Player website no longer works in India and users cannot download the program’s exe file (windows executable file) for installation anymore.
A tweet by Gagandeep Sapra shows that when users try to open the VLC Media Player website in India, they are instead greeted by a “The website has been blocked as per order of Ministry of Electronics and Information technology under IT Act, 2000” message.
Anyone know why @NICMeity has banned VLC Downloads in India? @internetfreedom pic.twitter.com/lQubbyK0Yi
— Gagandeep Sapra (@TheBigGeek) August 12, 2022
Interestingly, VLC Media Player (the Android app) is still available on the Google Play Store . Users with an Android phone can visit the Google Play Store and install the app for now. There is still no word on whether the mobile version of the popular program will also be affected by the ban.
Meanwhile, if you already have VLC Media player installed on your device, phone or PC, you should still be able to run the program no issues. On a Windows laptop/desktop, even if you have the offline executable setup file, you will be able to install the tool and use it.
Why is VLC Media Player being banned?
According to an earlier report by MediaNama, VLC Media Player had been banned in India about the last five months. However, most users of the popular program on PC and Android, who likely already had the player installed were oblivious to the site being taken down.
Neither VLC Media Player nor the government has revealed why the media player was taken down. However, multiple reports suggest the step was taken after the program was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. Reports also added that VLC Media Player was used by Cicada to deploy malicious code on target machines, as part of a larger cyber attack campaign.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
Watch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others
Delhi: Four held over murder of 25-year-old after drunken brawl
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal vote, blunt rising AAP
Why can a lung transplant give you a second lease of life? What you need to know
Mostly bluster: Why China went easy on Taiwan’s economy
5G could change the blockchain and metaverse industry forever, experts say
Janneke Schopman’s hands-on approach has bought the best out of me: Jyoti
Telegram update delayed by Apple over animated emoji, claims CEO Durov
‘Appalling, reprehensible’: UN Secretary General, US National Security Advisor on attack on Salman Rushdie
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the ‘Chinese’ manjha
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: ‘I thought about moving there’