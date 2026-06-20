 VLC creator turns attention to robots, raises $5 million for real-time device platform

Jean-Baptiste Kempf, best known for his work on VLC Media Player, is building Kyber, a startup focused on low-latency infrastructure for remotely operated robots, drones and AI-powered machines. (Image: LinkedIn/ Jean-Baptiste Kempf)

Most people know VLC Media Player as the free video player with the iconic orange traffic-cone logo. Now, its lead developer, Jean-Baptiste Kempf, is building technology for a very different future: one filled with robots, drones, and AI-powered machines.

Kempf’s startup, Kyber, has raised $5 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to develop software that enables real-time control of remote devices.

The Paris-based company is building an infrastructure layer that synchronises video, audio, sensor data, and control inputs with minimal latency. The goal is to make it easier to operate robots, drones, and other connected devices from anywhere in the world.