Vivo X300 FE India launch expected soon: Check specs, camera, price

For durability, the device features an IP rating of 68 and 69, resisting dust and water. The rear panel includes a horizontal camera bar that gives the phone a design similar to some recent Pixel-style smartphones. (Image: X/Anvin)

Vivo is looking forward to launching its new smartphone, the Vivo X300 FE, in the Indian market. The smartphone was first spotted in the international market after the company launched it earlier this year. Now, the company is planning to launch this smartphone in India.

The device is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the company’s Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which was launched in the Chinese market earlier. The device is a compact version of the phone with high-end specifications and a high-capacity battery.

Specs

The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a punch-hole design for the front camera. The display provides a smooth viewing experience with a refresh rate that changes from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen.