Vivo X300 FE India launch expected soon: Check specs, camera, price

Vivo is looking forward to launching its new smartphone, the Vivo X300 FE, in the Indian market. The smartphone was first spotted in the international market after the company launched it earlier this year. Now, the company is planning to launch this smartphone in India.
The device is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the company’s Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which was launched in the Chinese market earlier. The device is a compact version of the phone with high-end specifications and a high-capacity battery.
The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a punch-hole design for the front camera. The display provides a smooth viewing experience with a refresh rate that changes from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen.
Another feature of the display is its brightness, which goes as high as 5,000 nits, facilitating viewing even in bright outdoor settings. The phone also features a high pixel density of 460 pixels per inch.
For durability, the device features an IP rating of 68 and 69, resisting dust and water. The rear panel includes a horizontal camera bar that gives the phone a design similar to some recent Pixel-style smartphones.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The processor is complemented by 12GB of RAM, which is likely to provide the phone with good performance.
The device runs on OriginOS 6, based on the latest version of Android 16. This combination is expected to bring a smoother user experience along with several software customisation options.
One of the biggest highlights of this phone is its 6,500mAh battery. In addition, it has 90W fast charging, which will help the user charge the phone quickly. In addition, it has 40W wireless charging.
Another major feature of this phone is its camera, and it has impressive camera features. This phone has a triple camera setup at the back, which has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Regarding the front camera, it has a 50-megapixel camera, which is placed inside the punch-hole display screen.
In international markets, the phone starts at around Rs 71,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB storage variant is priced around Rs 76,000. However, it is expected to be priced slightly lower when launched in India.
The phone is expected to come in three different colours: Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White.