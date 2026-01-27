Vivo X200T debuts with Dimensity 9400+ processor, 6,200mAh battery and Zeiss cameras

The phone will be available in two colours. Vivo is also offering a launch deal that includes an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for customers using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or SBI cards. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo launched the X200T in India on Tuesday as the latest offering in its X200 flagship series, which was brought out last year. Although the company has already shifted its focus to the new X300 series, it is not discontinuing the X200 series and has instead launched the X200T as an upgraded variant with enhanced performance and battery life.

The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs 59,999 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Buyers who want more storage can opt for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant, which costs Rs 69,999. The phone will be available in two colours. Vivo is also offering a launch deal that includes an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for customers using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or SBI cards.