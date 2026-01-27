Vivo X200T debuts with Dimensity 9400+ processor, 6,200mAh battery and Zeiss cameras

Performance upgrades, fast charging, and long-term software support are among the highlights of the new Vivo X200T phone.

Vivo launched the X200T in India on Tuesday as the latest offering in its X200 flagship series, which was brought out last year. Although the company has already shifted its focus to the new X300 series, it is not discontinuing the X200 series and has instead launched the X200T as an upgraded variant with enhanced performance and battery life.

The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs 59,999 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Buyers who want more storage can opt for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant, which costs Rs 69,999. The phone will be available in two colours. Vivo is also offering a launch deal that includes an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for customers using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or SBI cards.

Vivo X200T specs

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and while the panel doesn’t use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) display technology, the device is built to handle tough conditions, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with an aluminium frame and glass panels on the front and back.

Powering the Vivo X200T is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is a refined and slightly overclocked version of the Dimensity 9400. While it is lower than the Dimensity 9500 in the Vivo X300, it is still powerful enough for gaming and multitasking. The device comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by Android 16 out of the box with OriginOS 6. Vivo has also promised long-term support for the device, with five Android version updates and seven years of security updates.

One of the best things about the X200T is that it comes with a large battery of 6,200 mAh capacity, which is larger than the battery in the vanilla X200.

In the camera department, the phone features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear setup. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT702 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera.

 

Live Blog
