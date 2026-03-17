Vivo unveils T5x 5G in India with massive battery and performance focus

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Vivo T5x 5G, marking the beginning of its newest series. The smartphone is designed for those who need high performance and long battery life.
One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo T5x 5G is its massive 7,200mAh battery, one of the largest in this segment. The battery is designed to last for long hours, even when gaming or using the phone heavily. Additionally, the phone also supports fast charging at 44W, which means you can charge the phone quickly as well.
The smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with up to 8GB RAM and supports additional RAM in the form of virtual RAM as well. The Vivo T5x 5G features a large 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of design, the phone keeps a modern and minimal look. It is available in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options. Despite having a high-capacity battery, the device is quite thin and is easy to carry. The back panel looks clean, and the design is quite practical.
For photography, the Vivo T5x 5G sports a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a secondary sensor for portrait shots. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos, enabling users to take high-quality videos. On the front, the device sports a 32MP front-facing camera, which is also capable of recording high-quality videos.
Another feature of the Vivo T5x 5G is its focus on entertainment and gaming. For this purpose, the device sports stereo speakers, enabling users to have a louder experience. Additionally, Vivo claims the device is optimised for gaming, providing a better gaming experience with improved touch response and frame rates.
Vivo has also included various durability features in the T5x 5G. To start with, the device sports IP68 and IP69 ratings, which Vivo claims allow users to use the device even in harsh weather.
On the software side, the phone runs on OriginOS 6, based on the latest Android operating system.
The Vivo T5x 5G is available for purchase at a price of as low as ₹18,999 for the basic configuration, with the higher variants available for up to ₹22,999. The phone is available for purchase from March 24.