Vivo unveils T5x 5G in India with massive battery and performance focus

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Vivo T5x 5G, marking the beginning of its newest series. The smartphone is designed for those who need high performance and long battery life.

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo T5x 5G is its massive 7,200mAh battery, one of the largest in this segment. The battery is designed to last for long hours, even when gaming or using the phone heavily. Additionally, the phone also supports fast charging at 44W, which means you can charge the phone quickly as well.

The smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with up to 8GB RAM and supports additional RAM in the form of virtual RAM as well. The Vivo T5x 5G features a large 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of design, the phone keeps a modern and minimal look. It is available in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options. Despite having a high-capacity battery, the device is quite thin and is easy to carry. The back panel looks clean, and the design is quite practical.