69% of Indian couples blame smartphones for lack of attentiveness to their partner: Vivo study

Ever felt that your spouse spends more time glued to their screen than with you? You are not alone. In a study by Vivo India in collaboration with Cybermedia Research (CMR) around the impact of excessive usage of smartphones on married couples, a vast majority of Indian couples (69%) admitted to feeling distracted by their smartphone and not attentive enough to their spouse.

70% of respondents also confessed to getting irritated sometimes when their spouse asks something while they are busy on their phone. Unsurprisingly, smartphones are the most preferred way to relax for 90% of respondents, with 88% claiming that leisure time spent on phones is a part of their behaviour. It’s perhaps due to this that an average of 4.7 hours are spent on a smartphone every day by respondents, with the figure being similar across husbands and wives. Around 2 hours of that time is spent on chats.

The numbers are concerning, but thankfully, 84% of respondents do wish to mend their ways and spend more quality time with their better half. 66% of respondents also admitted that their relationship with their spouse has weakened due to excessive smartphone usage, highlighting that people do realise the negative impact of phone overuse on their lives.

But getting rid of the habit could be challenging. The findings of the study corroborate that smartphones have become an integral part of people’s lives, with 84% of respondents saying that they have “become a part of their body and cannot be separated.”

However, technology never has all-downsides to it. 60% of respondents agreed that smartphones are helping them stay connected with their loved ones, 59% agreed that smartphones have improved their knowledge, 58% said smartphones have increased the ease of shopping, and 55% even said smartphones help boost their productivity.

Commenting on the launch of the study, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “The significance of a smartphone in today’s life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of. As a responsible brand, we aim to underline the importance of spending time with our loved ones, for that is the true meaning of leisure time. Vivo’s fourth edition of the ‘switch off’ report aims to raise awareness, especially among married couples to help them maintain a healthy relationship with their loved ones while reaping the benefits of the technology.”