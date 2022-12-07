scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

India holds up export of 27,000 Vivo phones in clash with China

The smartphones, manufactured by Vivo’s India unit, are being held up at the New Delhi airport by India’s revenue intelligence unit.

Vivo phonesThe blockage of Vivo’s shipments at the airport is likely to unnerve other Chinese smartphone players in India. (Image credit: Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian authorities have prevented Vivo from exporting some 27,000 smartphones for more than a week in a setback to the Chinese company’s plan to ship devices from India to neighboring markets.

The smartphones, manufactured by Vivo Communications Technology Co.’s India unit, are being held up at the New Delhi airport by India’s revenue intelligence unit, a branch of the Finance Ministry, over an alleged mis-declaration of the device models and their value, multiple people familiar with the matter said. The shipment is worth nearly $15 million, according to one of the people. The people declined to be named as the matter is not public.

The Finance Ministry and Vivo India didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

An industry lobby group called the government agency’s actions “unilateral and preposterous.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

“We request your kind and urgent intervention to stop this unfortunate course of action,” Pankaj Mohindroo, the chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association, wrote in a Dec. 2 letter to the top bureaucrat in India’s tech ministry, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Also read |Why Vivaldi is integrating Mastodon into its browser, creating its own social community

“Such unwarranted actions by enforcement agencies will diffuse the drive and motivation to encourage electronics manufacturing and exports from India.”

The political chasm between India and China widened after the two nuclear-armed nations clashed at a disputed Himalayan border in the summer of 2020. New Delhi has also intensified scrutiny of Chinese companies operating in India including SAIC Motor Corp Ltd’s MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, and the local units of Xiaomi Corp. and ZTE Corp.

Advertisement

The blockage of Vivo’s shipments at the airport is likely to unnerve other Chinese smartphone players in India where a nationalistic government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is pushing them to ramp up exports and build local supply chains. That could threaten India’s ambitious target of exporting electronics products worth $120 billion by the end of March 2026.

To be sure, Vivo exported its first batch of India-made smartphones in early November to markets such as Saudi Arabia and Thailand. But the latest snag could cloud Vivo’s future in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, where the company is already under scrutiny for alleged money laundering, a claim that has yet to be proven in court.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:37:39 pm
Next Story

Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Trivikram and Thaman’s Mumbai get-together. See pics

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close