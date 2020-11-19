Vivo OriginOS skin unveiled: Features faster UI, customisable widgets and more

Vivo's Origin OS set to replace FunTouch OS (Source: Twitter)

Vivo has unveiled its new Origin OS, which is set to replace FunTouch OS that is currently active on its phones. The Origin OS based on Android 11 was introduced at an event in China. It has a new interface with a grid-like design, nano alerts and customistable widgets. These alerts are dynamic in nature and can be expanded to show additional information. Vivo revealed on Weibo that the new software is inspired by a sliding puzzle game called Huarong Road.

As many as 26 combinations of gestures have been added to the new OS. For mobile payments, there is a SuperCard feature that shows up from the bottom of the screen. To improve the home screen, behavioural wallpapers have been introduced that will change as per the weather conditions outside or the time of the day. They will be able to replicate several motions along with colour changes in the clock based on the wallpaper.

The widgets in the Origin OS are customisable as users can change the size to fit into a particular screen. The camera software has been changed as well. By tapping on the side of the camera widget you can choose between the lenses to shoot from before opening the app. Apart from being smoother, it also brings new icons and animations.

Vivo also claims that the app startup time has considerably improved with the new OS. It also sports Multi-Turbo 5.0 that comes in handy for memory optimisation. Users will also be able to switch to more stock-android look UI if they find the new one too complicated.

There is no word of its global availability yet or on the list of existing phones that will receive the new update. It will be interesting to see how it fares against the competition as software becomes more important to many customers for day-to-day usage.

