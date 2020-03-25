COVID-19: Vivo, Huami and Xiaomi to distribute N95 masks to help combat outbreak

India is not the only country where smartphone manufacturers are taking a step forward in providing people with necessary supplies. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) India is not the only country where smartphone manufacturers are taking a step forward in providing people with necessary supplies. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, companies like Xiaomi, Vivo and Huami have announced plans to help the Indian government and hospitals with distribution of free N95 masks, donation of protective suits and other types of equipment. This will help healthcare workers and doctors who are working on the frontline to control this spread of this disease in India.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain stated that the company has imported lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits to India. He said Xiaomi will be donating all of these across the country and working with the state governments, government hospitals and state police.

The company will hand out the protective hazmat suits to a few government hospitals like AIIMS and St Johns. The company has closed all of its Mi Home Stores and deliveries for some time.

Huami is also handing out N95 masks, protective suits, hygiene essentials and supplies to doctors and government authorities. It has taken a different route by setting up a WhatsApp helpline, where government authorities in need can contact the company for supplies.

Vivo has also pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to the government of Maharashtra. It has already donated 5,000 N95 masks to medical professionals. The company in a statement said that at this point of time it is “vital to take special initiatives to ensure safety of caregivers.”

India is not the only country where tech companies are taking a step forward in providing people with necessary supplies. Companies like Apple have also stepped up and has announced it will be donating nine million N95 masks to healthcare professionals in the US and Europe, where the pandemic is spreading at an alarming rate.

