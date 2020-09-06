Catch a glimpse of Vivo’s colour changing smartphone prototype in new video

Vivo's upcoming colour-changing phone (Source: Sean Hollister/Youtube screengrab)

Vivo is one smartphone brand that is always bringing new innovations ranging from in-display fingerprint scanner to lightning-fast charging tech to placing a gimble in the camera module. The latest addition to their list of innovations is a smartphone rear glass that changes colour, unlike other phones (Samsung Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 8 and others) where you have to change the angle to experience the colour change.

In a video spotted by Android Authority on Weibo, the mystery phone’s rear glass changes colours with a press of a button. According to a tipster, Vivo has been able to achieve these results by using an electrochromic glass backplate which tweaks colours according to the voltage with the help of a colour-morphing material.

As observed in the concept video, the phone’s colour is sapphire blue at the start but it changes to a more silvery finish when a thumb is placed. However, one big question is whether it will affect the battery life of the phone or not. The machine translation indicates that it was designed keeping power consumption in mind so that it does not drain the battery.

In all the videos posted so far, the camera module has been covered with an ice clip. However, the design of the camera module does resemble the recently launched X50 series from the Chinese smartphone brand.

Despite the sleek looking innovation, this is not the first company to use electrochromic glass on a smartphone. OnePlus used it in its concept phone to hide the rear cameras which will act as a filter when the lenses are not in use. It was also supposed to give photographers an advantage in brighter environments where the exposure is too much by default.

Vivo has confirmed that it is working on the said technology to incorporate in their new smartphones but it is yet to be learned whether it will have will lead to a massive increase in the cost of the smartphone or not.

