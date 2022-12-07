Vivaldi creates new Mastodon instance and integrates it with browser

Vivaldi, the free desktop browser founded by Opera co-founder Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, announced that it has launched Vivaldi Social, its own Mastodon instance. Vivaldi Social has also been integrated into the sidebar of the desktop browser, creating an inbuilt Mastodon client for users.

Founded in 2016 by German software developer Eugen Rochko, Mastodon is a decentralised ad-free social network that is run on many different servers or “instances” across the world. The platform’s popularity peaked recently after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. The federated decentralised nature of the social network means that it is a great fit for Vivaldi’s values of privacy and transparency.

Vivaldi has its origins in 2014 when Opera’s ex-CEO Jon von Tetzchner and 19 former employees launched a new site to replace My Opera, a community site for users of the browser. The team later released the new Vivaldi browser in 2015, with a focus on privacy and customisability.

“I think big tech has proven that they can’t take responsibility for our data. They have misused the data and they are trying to make what they are doing acceptable, even though it isn’t. Our business model is built around our browser and this is another feature we are adding for our users. We support the idea of a decentralised federated social media network like Mastodon,” said Jon von Tetzchner to indianexpress.com.

According to von Tetzchner, Vivaldi Technologies has been considering creating a Mastodon instance for years but it finally pulled the trigger after the recent discussions about Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition. “We saw that a lot of users were signing up for Mastodon, and servers were struggling with the load. We decided we can help since we like the idea of supporting such an open standard solution,” added von Tetzchner.

Starting December 7, Vivaldi’s sidebar will feature an integration of Vivaldi Social, the company’s Mastodon instance. Users of Vivaldi’s browser can easily sign in to the federated instance by using the login credentials they use to sign into the browser. While Vivaldi Social will start becoming available by default on the side panel of the browser, users will also have the option to add any Mastodon instance of their choice to the sidebar.

According to von Tetzchner, federated networks like Mastodon follow the ideals of an open and decentralised internet that harkens back to the origins of the worldwide network. With the creation of Vivaldi Social, the company is saddled with more than just the responsibility of dedicating server space and adding browser features.

For example, content moderation on each instance of Mastodon is handled by the admin of that particular instance. This means that Vivaldi Technologies will have to create and enforce its own policy of content moderation, something that even massive tech giants like Twitter and Facebook have struggled with.

“We have been dealing with forums and blogs for a while so we have some content moderation experience. Also, content moderation is very different on Mastodon compared to platforms like Twitter and Facebook. There is no algorithm feeding users content on Mastodon, they just see what is posted by the accounts they follow,” said von Tetzchner when asked about content moderation on Vivaldi Social.

“This coupled with the fact that you have the option to block entire servers makes it easier to moderate a distributed network. For example, if you know that a server is known for Nazi users, you can block the entire server. But of course, we will face many challenges as the system grows we are willing to accept those,” added von Tetzchner.

If you would like to be part of Vivaldi’s Mastodon instance, you can visit social.vivaldi.net and either sign up with an existing Vivaldi account or create a new one.