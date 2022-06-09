Vivaldi launches Mail 1.0: Read emails, feeds, access calendar and more

Vivaldi has launched Mail 1.0 built right into the Vivaldi browser, allowing you to handle your emails, calendar, and read feeds— all in one. For those who don’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser, a company founded by Tatsuki Tomita and Jon von Tetzchner, who was the co-founder and CEO of Opera Software.

“There are over 4 billion email users and are predicted to reach 4.5 billion by 2024. The use of email is only increasing, and the way we use it is evolving,” the company said in a press release. The browser company wants to disrupt the traditional browsing style, and give users access to all the services in one place.

Vivaldi users will be able to surf the web, exchange emails, subscribe to feeds, and manage their daily to-do lists easily. It is now available on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

“Vivaldi Mail is an ode to the original, simple, and reliable form of communication. And we hope you will enjoy using it as much as we have enjoyed building it for you,” Vivaldi CEO, Jon von Tetzchner says. “Email can at times be chaotic and messy, but Vivaldi Mail is the partner you need to get the job done – keeping your mail organized and easy to navigate.”

Here’s how you can set up mail on the Vivaldi browser. Enable mail from Settings → General → Productivity features → Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds.

Some of the other features that the company boasts are: accessing multiple accounts under one umbrella, meaning that users can choose to use Vivaldi Mail with their existing mail and calendar services, or set up an account on vivaldi.net.

Further, users will have the access to search their mails offline as well. “The cornerstone of Vivaldi is the database. All your emails from all your accounts are indexed, therefore searchable offline,” the company said in the press release.

Additionally, Vivaldi helps you by indexing your email and automatically placing mails into views. Each mail can be in different views, providing different paths to a mail. Instead of storing a message in a particular folder, a single message can appear in any “folders” or views.