Vistara Airlines will soon have a robot called RADA to help customers

Customers of Vistara Airlines will soon be able to rely on a robot called ‘RADA’ for assistance at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. The Robot RADA, which is based artificial intelligence (AI) will answer customer’s queries, provide entertainment options, and take customer feedback. RADA will be placed in Terminal 3 (T3) of IGI Airport from July 5 in the Vistara Airlines lounge.

According to Vistara, ‘RADA’ is built on a four-wheel chassis which allows 360-degrees rotation. The robot also has a three in-built cameras to aid with interaction. RADA is capable of greeting flyers, and its customer interactions are assisted by basic hand movements, says the company. The robot will scan boarding passes and provide details of the terminal, departure gates, weather conditions of the destination city. RADA will also have multimedia content to provide entertainment through games, songs and videos for customers of the airlines.

“With RADA, we aim to change the way people interact and fly with an airline. We will be developing ‘RADA’ based on customer feedback and equipping it with the most effective features in the time to come. Our steadfast focus remains to be on delighting customers across all touchpoints, and we’re confident that ‘RADA’ will help us take the ‘new feeling’ to the next level,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara in a press statement.

Vistara says RADA is a ‘Made in India’ effort and the robot was designed by the Tata Innovation Centre. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has said they will improve on RADA’s capabilities after measuring customer feedback.

“The basic premise of the thought was to develop a simple and extremely cost-effective practical robot that can engage in basic human interaction to begin with, and can further be developed to perform more complex tasks, as consumer habits continue to evolve in the technological age where humans and machines will complement and create an evolved harmonious evolution,” said Ravinder Pal Singh, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Vistara Airlines.

