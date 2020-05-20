Take a virtual tour: These 5 famous museums are offering virtual tour

Museums around the world are now offering people free virtual tours, here’s how you can take them. (Photo: Satarupa Paul) Museums around the world are now offering people free virtual tours, here’s how you can take them. (Photo: Satarupa Paul)

Most people around the world are locked inside their homes for nearly two months now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In all the free time most of us are just streaming online content from services like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, just to name a few.

We all are aware that watching movies and TV series for hours doesn’t add much value to your life until you are watching educational shows. To help get rid of the boredom at the same time expand knowledge, Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to develop virtual tours and online exhibits for the same.

Under the collaboration, Google Arts & Culture has brought a number of prestigious museums like the Van Gough Museum and Musée d’Orsay to the virtual world for people to tour safely from the comfort of their homes and enjoy.

Today we take a look at some popular virtual museum tours you can take from home.

The Louvre

The Louvre is one of the most famous museums in the world. It is the house of the one and only Mona Lisa. It is located in Paris and unlike the usual days is currently not seeing people lining up to get a view at all of the art displayed inside. The museum has put up all of its archives along with detailed virtual tours on its official website.

Smithsonian

Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum and research complex. It consists of 19 museums and nine research centres, with all of them holding housing various cultural, historical and art pieces. To take a look at all of the wonderful things secured inside of the Smithsonian, you can head over to the official website of National Museum of Natural History and click on the virtual tours option.

Versailles

Versailles is the former home of French royalty and it is filled with various art pieces and historical items. Google Arts & Culture has brought the palace to the virtual world for you to experience. You can access the virtual tour of Versailles by heading over to the official website of Google Arts & Culture, where you will be able to access the virtual tour along with a lot of other content related to Versailles.

MoMA The Museum of Modern Art

MoMA The Museum of Modern Art offers people a panoramic overview of modern and contemporary art. It features pieces like Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Pablo Picasso’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. Its virtual tour is also available on Google Arts & Culture’s official website along with various others. Apart from the virtual tour, you can also access all of the other content present on the website to learn more about the museum.

Uffizi Gallery

The Uffizi Gallery has also been brought to the virtual world by Google Arts & Culture. It is one of the less well-known gallery houses the art collection of the de’Medicis family. It holds a lot of pieces from Italy’s history. To take a tour just go to Google Arts & Culture’s official website and search for it. Apart from the virtual tour, there is a lot of additional material that will help users get to know the gallery better.

