Video: Virgin Hyperloop showcases what the future of travel could look like by 2030

Virgin Hyperloop has released a new video showcasing what travel inside the high-speed pods might look like in 2030. The video shows in detail all the steps that a hyperloop journey would entail, from arriving at the portal station to boarding the pod.

Virgin Hyperloop conducted a test run in 2020 with its first human passengers. The tests took place in Nevada and also included India’s Tanay Manjrekar as one of its first passengers.

In India, two major Hyperloop projects have got the green light so far. These are the Mumbai-Pune route and an MoU with Bangalore International Airport to connect Bangalore City. While a full-fledged hyperloop travel system is still some time away from becoming a reality, the latest video goes into detail on what such a journey will look like.

For instance, passengers will not be required to wear a seat belt when inside the pod, though in the initial phase of testing the passengers were wearing seat belts. They will just sit on the seats inside the pods as they would on a regular bus or a train. Commuters will also be able to charge their phone wirelessly by placing it on the side of their seats.

Further, the seats will display the estimated time of arrival, whereas another graphic in the pod will show the current speed and where the pod has reached in realtime.

Check out the video below

“Imagine being able to travel between Mumbai and Pune in under 30 minutes, with a seamless and relaxing end-to-end journey. We are committed to bringing this vision to life – in Maharashtra and beyond – and are working closely with our partners, investors, and governments to do just that,” Harj Dhaliwal, Virgin Hyperloop’s Managing Director of Middle East and India said in a press statement.

The new type of transport can achieve great speeds with the help of giant low-pressure tubes, which will be built above or below the ground with pods floating inside them and ferrying passengers to their destination.

Currently, the hyperloop system is not in commercial use anywhere, but the company aims at achieving safety certification by 2025 followed by approval for commercial operations in 2030.

As per a study in Ohio, USA, the cost of riding the transport will be similar to the cost of driving such long distances, though the actual prices will depend on the distance being covered. The company claims that the hyperloop system will be able to transport thousands of passengers per hour, even though each vehicle carries only about 28 passengers. This is achieved by convoying, where vehicles are able to travel behind one another in the tube within milliseconds, and it will be controlled by Virgin Hyperloop’s machine intelligence software.

Hyperloop is expected to cover a stretch of 150 km at about 1,200 km per hour connecting the cities Pune and Mumbai in about 25 minutes, making it highly effective.