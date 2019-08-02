Virgin Hyperloop One to connect Mumbai-Pune in 35 mins: Here’s everything to know

The Government of Maharashtra cabinet in India has approved the world’s first Virgin Hyperloop One project that will link Pune to Mumbai in under 35 minutes compared to the present over three hours by road. A hyperloop vehicle, which is faster and said to be more sustainable than the existing modes of transport, uses electric propulsion and magnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions to transport people from one point to another.

The passenger journeys between Mumbai and Pune are expected to grow to almost double the existing 75 million annually by 2026 and Virgin Hyperloop will reportedly support 200 million passengers annually. Virgin Hyperloop-DP World (VHO-DPW) Consortium was previously approved by the MahaIDEA Committee as the Original Project Proponent (OPP).

Virgin Hyperloop One will build its full-scale track in India to run its high-speed train network, which will serve as an alternative to short-distance air travel and existing train network. The new transportation system is sustainable with zero emissions, the company said in a press statement. The 100 per cent electric route can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 86,000 tons over 30 years.

The company is said to have completed hundreds of test runs with projects underway in countries like the US, KSA, and the UAE in addition to India.

Virgin Hyperloop One for Pune and Mumbai will link central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai in 35-minutes. It will beat India’s fastest train Gatiman Express’ 160 kilometers per hour speed to reach speeds over 1,126 kilometers per hour. The entire project involves the construction of track across a length of 117.5 kilometers.

“Virgin Hyperloop One can help India become a global transportation pioneer and forge a new world-changing industry. The Pune-Mumbai route is an ideal first corridor as part of a national hyperloop network that will dramatically reduce travel times between most of India’s major cities to under two hours,” Virgin Hyperloop One Chairman stated in a press statement.