Viking 1 at 50: Why scientists still debate whether Nasa Mars lander found signs of life

The Viking landers carried the first experiments designed to search directly for life on the Martian surface. (Image: Wikipedia)

Fifty years after Nasa’s Viking 1 became the first spacecraft to land on Mars successfully, scientists are still divided over one of its biggest unanswered questions: Did it actually detect signs of microbial life?

The Viking 1 lander touched down in Chryse Planitia on July 20, 1976, followed by Viking 2 at Utopia Planitia later that year. Together, the twin missions carried out the first experiments designed to directly search for life on the Martian surface by collecting and analysing soil samples.

Although the mission was widely regarded as having found no evidence of life, some researchers continue to argue that the data may have been misinterpreted.