Meta appoints Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India

Meta today announced that it has appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India. Purohit’s role will involve leading the company’s relationship with the biggest brands and advertising agencies in the country to help drive revenue for the company.

As part of his new role, Purohit will work with media and creative agencies to ensure that more of the largest advertisers and agencies begin adopting the company’s digital tools. Meta’s key business vertical teams, agency teams and business solutions teams will report to Purohit.

According to Meta, Purohit has more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles, having worked at companies like Tata Cliq, Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger before heading retail at Reliance Brand. During his stint at Amazon, he played a role in leading and building Amazon Fashion. Before joining Meta, his last stint was at Tata Cliq, where he was COO for almost two years before being appointed as the CEO.

In November last year, Sandhya Devanathan took over as head and vice president of Meta’s India business after former head Ajit Mohan departed the company to join rival company Snap as the president of its Asia Pacific business. Devanathan took over the role on January 1, 2023 and reports to Dan Neary, who is Meta’s vice president for the Asia Pacific region.