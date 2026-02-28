Vijay Sales Holi Sale 2026: Get 65 per cent off ACs, smartphones from Rs 6,399, and massive bank discounts

Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, Vijay Sales has announced its Holi Sale, offering up to 65% discount on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. As part of the upcoming Holi festivities, Vijay Sales says it will be selling party speakers starting at Rs 3,599 and smartphones starting at Rs 6,399.
If you are looking to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds, the online and offline retail chain is selling them for Rs 599. And with summer around the corner, Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on air conditioners and refrigerators, which start from Rs 24,299 and Rs 9,800, respectively.
Those looking to buy a new PlayStation game can purchase titles for as low as Rs 1,599.
HDFC Bank credit card holders are eligible for an instant discount of up to Rs 7,500 om EMI transaction of Rs 7,500 or more, while ICICI Bank credit card users can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on an EMI transaction of Rs 25,000 or more or avail up to Rs 12,500 on non-EMI transactions of Rs 1,00,000 and above.
American Express credit card holders are also eligible for an instant discount of up to Rs 15,000 on EMI transactions and get up to Rs 25,000 off on Saturdays and Sundays. Vijay Sales is also offering up to Rs 20,000 off on EMI transactions of Rs 15,000 or more for OneCard holders.
Offers are also available for HSBC, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, PNB and DBS cardholders on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Customers can also earn up to 0.75% loyal points via Vijay Sales’MyVS program.