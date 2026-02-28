Vijay Sales Holi Sale 2026: Get 65 per cent off ACs, smartphones from Rs 6,399, and massive bank discounts

Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, Vijay Sales has announced its Holi Sale, offering up to 65% discount on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. As part of the upcoming Holi festivities, Vijay Sales says it will be selling party speakers starting at Rs 3,599 and smartphones starting at Rs 6,399.

If you are looking to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds, the online and offline retail chain is selling them for Rs 599. And with summer around the corner, Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on air conditioners and refrigerators, which start from Rs 24,299 and Rs 9,800, respectively.

Those looking to buy a new PlayStation game can purchase titles for as low as Rs 1,599.