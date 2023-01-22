Vijay Sales announces Mega Republic Day Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, OnePlus 10R and more

With the 74th Republic Day just around the corner, Vijay Sales has announced its Mega Republic Day Sale. The e-commerce platform is offering deals and discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other products with up to Rs 7,500 instant discount for HSBC, Bank of Baroda, AU and Yes Bank card holders.

Here are the top five deals from Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day Sale with maximum discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget tablet with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD screen powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Running on One UI 4.1 based on Android 11 out of the box, the tablet features a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

It has a single 8MP camera on the back and a 2MP camera on the front. The tablet comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, weighs just 371 grams and has a metal cover. All of this is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W charging support. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is up for sale for Rs 9,999.

HP 15S-EQ1559AU

The HP 15S-EQ1559AU is a thin and light laptop that comes in black and is powered by the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Mobile processor. The processor has a base frequency of 2.3GHz with a max boost clock of up to 3.2GHz and a 4MB L3 cache.

It has a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1366×768 and a peak brightness of 220 nits. On the connectivity front, you get support for Bluetooth 4.2, one HDMI 1.4b port, one SD card reader slot, one 3.5mm headphone jack, one USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi but the laptop misses out on an ethernet port.

Backed by 8GB DDR4 clocked at 2400MHz, it comes with a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD and an integrated AMD Radeon GPU. The HP 15S-EQ1559AU can be purchased for Rs 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

If you are looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 might appease you. One of the lightest earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds2 provide up to five hours of total play time with Active Noise Cancellation on a single charge and a total of 20 hours of backup when charged using the case.

These earbuds can automatically switch between phone and watch as required and come with two-way dynamic speakers that offer balanced sound quality. With three built-in microphones on both buds, the Galaxy Buds2 can easily block unwanted sounds. It is available for Rs 5,999.

OnePlus 10R

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, the OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter that can record videos in FullHD at 30 fps. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G can be purchased for Rs 32,999.