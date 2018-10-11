Videotex Shinco launches 4K UHD Smart LED TVs: Price in India, features

Videotex Shinco launches a range of 4K UHD Smart LED TVs with AI features in India

Videotex, the International electronics firm has launched a range of 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TVs under its brand Shinco in India. The new 4K UHD Smart LED TVs from Shinco includes three models- S43QHDR10, S55QHDR10 and S50QHDR10 that comes with 109cm (43-inches), 124cm (49-inches), and 140cm (55 inches) respective screen configurations. Shinco’s new range of 4K Smart UHD LED TVs has been priced starting at Rs 26,990. Shinco S43QHDR10 model will be available for purchase on Paytm Mall, while, the S55QHDR10 model will be available on Amazon India. Meanwhile, S50QHDR10 model of Shinco will be available on both the e-commerce platforms.

The new range of Shinco 4K Ultra HD SMART LED TVs features Quantum Luminit display and offer wide colour gamut that supports HDR 10 and 95% NTSC. The models have AI powered by Sensy. Shinco has implemented ‘voice recognition’ feature as well to enable users to command the TV via the Sensy App. Further, the new Shinco 4K UHD Smart LED TVs comes with an “Air Click Remote” designed with a QWERTY Keyboard to allow seamless operation. All the TV models run Android Nougat OS and offer 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Shinco’s TV model S43QHDR10 carry Box Speakers while the S50QHDR10 and S55QHDR10 models come with a built-in Sound Bar powered with Boosted Tweeters.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Thomson smart televisions get up to Rs 12,499 discount

With a network of more than 800+ service centres, Shinco claims to offer its services PAN India. The Videotex brand recently launched a range of Smart LED TVs including SO32AS, SO5AS and SO50AS models for a price starting at Rs 12,990. The new range of Shinco 4K UHD Smart LED TVs comes for a price of Rs 26,990 for the S43QHDR10 model, Rs 29,990 for the S50QHDR10 and Rs 36,990 for the high-end model S55QHDR10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd