Video: Now access Amazon’s voice-controlled assistant, Alexa via web browser

Amazon has launched Echosim.io, a website that allows users to access Alexa through their web browser. Alexa is an AI powered voice-controlled service, which powered devices like Echo, Tap and Dot.

Users will first need to log in to their Amazon accounts to start using Alexa, which only works on Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Edge browsers. Next, one can simply press and hold the mic icon to give a command. Amazon calls it the ‘Alexa Skill Testing Tool’.

“You can leave the window open all day in the background and just click when you want to issue a command to Alexa, you don’t need to use the alexa keyword just click the page and hold down your mouse while you are speaking a bit like a walkie-talkie,” creator of Echosim.io and Nexmo developer advocate, Sam Machin said in a blogpost.

Now, even users who do not have an Amazon Echo, Tap or Dot can experience what it is like to play around with voice-controlled assistant. “It is also another option for accessing Alexa when you are out if you have an Android phone,” Sam says.

Alexa is competing against other voice-controlled services such as Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Google’s search engine that are built into the operating systems of smartphones and other devices that do more than the Echo.

