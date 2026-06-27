Vi offers 3-month Spotify Premium free on select postpaid plans

Vodafone Idea has partnered with Spotify to offer eligible postpaid customers three months of Spotify Premium at no extra cost. (Image: Express Image)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with music streaming platform Spotify to offer eligible postpaid customers three months of Spotify Premium at no extra cost. The offer, announced on June 26, is available on select Vi Individual and Family Postpaid plans and gives users access to ad-free music streaming, offline downloads, high-quality audio, and other Premium features.

The telecom operator said both new and existing eligible postpaid subscribers can claim the complimentary subscription through the Vi app. However, the offer is only available to customers who have not previously subscribed to Spotify Premium.

Vi said the partnership aims to expand its entertainment offerings for postpaid users. Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said the collaboration combines the company’s telecom services with Spotify’s music platform to provide a richer content experience for subscribers.