Vi offers 3-month Spotify Premium free on select postpaid plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with music streaming platform Spotify to offer eligible postpaid customers three months of Spotify Premium at no extra cost. The offer, announced on June 26, is available on select Vi Individual and Family Postpaid plans and gives users access to ad-free music streaming, offline downloads, high-quality audio, and other Premium features.
The telecom operator said both new and existing eligible postpaid subscribers can claim the complimentary subscription through the Vi app. However, the offer is only available to customers who have not previously subscribed to Spotify Premium.
Vi said the partnership aims to expand its entertainment offerings for postpaid users. Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said the collaboration combines the company’s telecom services with Spotify’s music platform to provide a richer content experience for subscribers.
The three-month Spotify Premium benefit is available on Vi Individual Postpaid plans priced at Rs 451, Rs 551, Rs 751, and Rs 1,201 (REDX). It is also included with Family Postpaid plans priced at Rs 701, Rs 751, Rs 871, Rs 1,201, Rs 1,301, Rs 1,401, Rs 1,526, and Rs 1,601 (REDX Family).
For family plans, the Spotify Premium subscription can only be redeemed by the primary account holder.
After the complimentary three-month period ends, users can continue their Spotify Premium membership through Vi’s “Add to Bill” service for Rs 139 per month.
Spotify Premium provides access to more than 100 million songs without advertisements. Subscribers also get higher-quality audio streaming, offline listening, unlimited skips, the ability to play songs in any order, and personalised listening insights.
The offer is available starting June 26 and can be activated through the Vi app by eligible postpaid customers.