How Facebook, WhatsApp groups are helping India in covid crisis

Facebook and WhatsApp are home to various online groups that are offering support to people in need during this time of crisis. The groups are offering support in various cities and states across India. The emergence of these social media groups has helped people find the much-needed help, as the second wave of Covid-19 is in full effect.

Humankind Global on Facebook

The Humankind Global group on Facebook is public and helps in connecting people who need something with other people who are willing to offer help. The group’s networking circle is spread across India, which means people from across India can get help or help others in need.

World Maratha Organisation on Facebook

The World Maratha Organisation group on Facebook offers support related to medical help like blood, plasma, and hospital support. The group’s network is available across Maharashtra and users can email for help at worldmaratha@gmail.com. The Facebook group is private and users will need to get approved before they can access its benefits.



Network Capital on Facebook and WhatsApp

Network Capital group offers 24×7 volunteer-led efforts offering mental health resources, COVID-19 resource collaboration, and job support with free mentoring hours. The private group’s network spreads across metro cities with members in over 100 countries.

Gurgaon Helpline and Gurgaon Food Freak Platform on Facebook

The Gurgaon Helpline, as well as Gurgaon Food Freak Group, gives people a platform to help each other in finding hospital beds, medicine, plasma, doctors, and other information on an ongoing basis. The Food Freak Platform has helped quarantined families by bringing home chefs and members together to provide home-cooked food. Both the groups are private and look to help the people of Gurugram. People can also post a query for support.

Powai Women Networking on Facebook

The Powai Women Networking group is led by women who are mostly residents of Mumbai. The members have provided support to people in other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow and also Singapore, Bangkok, etc. The group offers various kinds of support including medical help (suggestions for doctors), business support, pregnancy/maternity related, kids’ welfare, and women issues among others. The group has helped a lot of members find what they were looking for.