Valentine’s day tech gift ideas 2023 edition: Apple iPhone 13 to Dyson Airwrap

Gifting a chocolate or a flower on Valentine’s day is a dated way of expressing your love to someone. If you are not sure about what to gift this Valentine’s day, then check out some of the best gadgets that you can gift to your loved ones this Valentine’s day.

iPhone 13 has a great dual camera setup that can shoot 4K Dolby Vision videos

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone is probably one of the best gifting options. With the current lineup of iPhones, we recommend the iPhone 13 for those who want to get an iPhone with all the bells and whistles of the latest version at a discount. The iPhone 13 looks just like iPhone 14 and they even have a similar processor. With the currently ongoing sale, the iPhone 13 with 128GB is available across the country for around Rs 60,900, making it a good Valentine’s day gifting option, which can last for years.

The Dyson Airwrap is a one-stop solution for all sorts of hairstyles

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap is a perfect Valentine’s day gifting option, especially for those who love to style their hair. The Airwrap is possibly one of the most advanced hair styling solutions in the world, suitable for all hair lengths, and hair types. This beauty product costs Rs 45,900 and it even comes with a complimentary travelling bag worth Rs 3,990.

New S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently the compact flagship from the South Korean company, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This phone has all the premium features that one expects from a flagship device such as an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, wireless charging, a capable triple camera setup, and more. For a limited time, you can get a 256GB variant of the S23 for the price of a 128GB variant, which further sweetens the deal.

Galaxy Buds 2 can be used with both Android and iOS devices

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is now available for less than Rs 7,000, and these TWS-style wireless earphones offer all the modern features that one expects from high-end earbuds for less. This includes active noise cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life, a customisable EQ option, and more. While these are from Samsung, they work well with any Android or iOS device without any issues and they can be used with laptops and tablets too.

Apple Watch SE looks as premium as the high-end models

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

If your Valentine already has an iPhone, then getting them an Apple Watch will help them get the most out of Apple’s ecosystem. The first generation Watch SE (40mm) is now available for just Rs 26,900 on Amazon, making it an affordable and capable Apple watch with features like activity tracking, vitals monitoring, and more.