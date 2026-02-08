Valentine’s Day sale: iPhone 17 under Rs 50K at Croma; deals on tablets, personal care products

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the latest Apple iPhone 17 is available at a heavily discounted price as part of a broader promotional sale by Croma across all its stores in India.

The new iPhone 17 is up for sale at an effective price of Rs 47,742, subject to combined exchange and bank offers. The attractive deal is part of Croma’s recently announced Valentine’s Day promotional sale with similar offers on a wide range of electronics and accessories starting at Rs 699.

The Tata Group-owned retailer is offering discounts, bundled offers, and financing options for the latest smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices, personal care products, and more. Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale will run from February 6 to February 15 at all 570 stores spread across more than 200 cities.