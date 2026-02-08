Valentine’s Day sale: iPhone 17 under Rs 50K at Croma; deals on tablets, personal care products

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the latest Apple iPhone 17 is available at a heavily discounted price as part of a broader promotional sale by Croma across all its stores in India.
The new iPhone 17 is up for sale at an effective price of Rs 47,742, subject to combined exchange and bank offers. The attractive deal is part of Croma’s recently announced Valentine’s Day promotional sale with similar offers on a wide range of electronics and accessories starting at Rs 699.
The Tata Group-owned retailer is offering discounts, bundled offers, and financing options for the latest smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices, personal care products, and more. Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale will run from February 6 to February 15 at all 570 stores spread across more than 200 cities.
However, prices and availability may vary depending on the brand, model, city, store, and banking and finance partner terms.
“Valentine’s Day is a key gifting moment, to celebrate relationships with thoughtful and meaningful choices. At Croma, we have curated a wide range of attractive offers across smartphones, audio, wearables, personal care and more, making it easier for customers to find the perfect tech gift across budgets. With compelling prices, value-driven bundles and expert in-store assistance, we aim to help customers gift with confidence and make this Valentine’s Day truly special,” a spokesperson of Infiniti Retail, which owns the Croma brand name, said in a press note.
The base 256GB model of the Apple iPhone 17 series was launched at a starting price of Rs 82,900. However, the same model could now be purchased for as low as Rs 47,742 by exchanging your old smartphone for up to Rs 23,500 (depending on condition and model), availing an additional Rs 8,000 exchange bonus, and claiming Rs 2,000 as cashback.
“Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can receive up to 10 per cent off on selected products. Cashback schemes and no-cost EMI plans are also available on several items,” Croma said.
Besides iPhone 17, other smartphone deals include up to 22 per cent off on the Redmi Note 15G and 14 per cent off on OnePlus Nord CE5.
In tablets, the Apple iPad 11th Generation is available at a 12 per cent discount, which would lower the price to Rs 30,766. Meanwhile, discounts of up to 80 per cent are available on wearables such as select smartwatches from Boat and Noise. The Apple Watch Series SE 3, starting at Rs 25,900, is available through a nine month no cost EMI plan priced at Rs 2,791 per month.
As for audio devices, Croma said that the Marshall Bluetooth speaker available at the market price of Rs 19,999, can be bought at Rs 12,999. Sony headphones, at Rs 14,990, can be availed at a 50 per cent discount at Rs 7,499.
The personal care category also features compelling offers, with up to 30 per cent off on Philips multi‑grooming kits and straightening brushes, and 10 per cent off on the Dyson Airwrap. Its range of grooming essentials is also part of the promotional campaign with discounts of up to 65 per cent. For instance, a Havells hair straightener and curler is available at a 45 per cent discounted price.
