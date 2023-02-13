Valentine’s Day deals on Apple iPhone 14 and more: iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 at Rs 60,900

If you were hoping to get a new iPhone, this Valentine’s Day might be a good time to make the purchase. Imagine Stores–which is one of the official authorised Apple retailers– is offering discounts on Apple’s key products including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, iPads, MacBooks as well as the Apple Watch Series. Another Apple retailer, iVenus, based in Gujarat and Maharashtra, is offering heaving duty discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Here are the offers to keep in mind on the iPhones.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro: Valentine’s Day discount

Imagine is offering the iPhone 14 at an effective net price of Rs 69,900 while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at Rs 78,900. The iPhone 14 Pro is available at an effective discount of Rs 1,23,900, while the Pro Max will cost Rs 1,33,900. Remember that these prices include all discounts, including cashback offers. Imagine Store is offering Rs 6000 instant discount on the iPhone 14, and if clubbed with the HDFC Bank cashback offer, the price is Rs 69,900. This is for the 128GB version. The cashback is the same on the iPhone 14 Plus, though the store is offering Rs 7,000 instant discount here. The Pro series gets an instant discount of Rs 3000 from Imagine Stores, while the HDFC Bank cashback is Rs 3000. So the total effective discount is Rs 6,000 if you combine both offers.

Apple iPhone 14 offers by iVenus. Apple iPhone 14 offers by iVenus.

Meanwhile, iVenus is offering Rs 8000 and Rs 9000 discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This can also be clubbed with the HDFC Bank cashback offer, which is Rs 4000. Along with this, the seller is offering up to Rs 22,000 in exchange for an old iPhone (such as an iPhone 11 with 128GB storage in good condition) and another Rs 8,000 off as an exchange bonus. The net effective price for the iPhone 14 would be 37,900 and Rs 46,900 for the Plus variant. But again this price only takes place if you are exchanging an iPhone for the newer devices, and your iPhone is in a good condition.

Apple iPhone 13: Valentine’s Day discount offers

Apple’s iPhone 13 is a much sought-after device. After all, it is one of the best-shipped phones in India, as several reports have pointed out. And now, with the Valentine’s Day offers, you can get even the 256GB variant at a discount. Imagine Stores is offering iPhone 13 at effective prices of Rs 60,900 and Rs 70,900 for the 128GB and 256GB variants. The iPhone 13 gets an instant discount of Rs 7,000 from Imagine, while the HDFC Bank cashback offer is Rs 2000. At Rs 60,900, the iPhone 13 remains one of the best premium devices you can still buy.

Apple iPhone 13 offers as announced by Imagine Stores. Apple iPhone 13 offers as announced by Imagine Stores.

In comparison, iVenus is offering Rs 7,000 discount on the iPhone 13, along with Rs 2000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit/debit card users. The exchange bonus and price for an older device are the same as being offered with the iPhone 14 series. So the net effective price could go as low as Rs 30,900, which sounds like an excellent deal for the iPhone 13. But again, this is only possible if you have an older iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 to exchange in good condition, which can fetch this high exchange price.

Discounts on other Apple products: MacBook Air, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro

Imagine Stores is also offering discounts on other Apple products, including the MacBook Air, Pro, Watch Series 8 and SE 2 and AirPods Pro. All AirPods get an instant discount of Rs 900 on Imagine Stores along with HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 2,500. The AirPods Pro can be bought at an effective price of Rs 23,500 under the scheme, while the AirPods (2nd Gen) can be bought at Rs 12,500 (cashback is Rs 1500 on these).

The Apple Watch Series 8 gets an effective price of Rs 40,900 (Rs 2000 instant discount and Rs 3000 HDFC Bank cashback) while the 40mm Watch SE gets a price of Rs 26,900 (Rs 1,000 instant discount and Rs 2000 cashback).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air (M1) has a net effective price of Rs 74,915, while the M2 variant has a price of Rs 97,910. This is for the 256GB storage variant. Both MacBook Air variants get Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The Imagine Store discount on the M1 variant is Rs 14,985, while the M2 variant gets Rs 11,990 as a discount. When you club both of these offers, you get the net effective price mentioned above.