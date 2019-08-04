Vadodara floods: Airtel offers free voice calling, data benefits and extended SIM validity

Bharti Airtel has announced free voice calling and data benefits for all its customers residing in Vadodara, Gujarat, which has seen heavy rainfall and flooding. This comes after the operator had earlier announced benefits for customers in flood-hit Assam.

Airtel in a press statement said it extend special benefits to its customers to support the relief efforts. The company will allow mobile customers in the region to get free talk time credit along with data benefit of 100 MB in their accounts. Airtel says this will help customers to stay connected to their loved ones without worrying about recharging or bill payment.

Prepaid customers will also get extended SIM validity in order to ensure that their services are not interrupted and they can continue to stay in touch with friends and family. For postpaid customers, Airtel says it is extending bill payment dates, though it did not specify the number of days for this extension.

Airtel also said that for prepaid customers the benefits of extra data and talk time will be automatically credited to their accounts. Customers in Vadodara will be updated via an SMS notification in order to alert them of the new benefits. The company also said its network teams in the region were working overtime to ensure that network connectivity is normal across affected areas.

“As a customer obsessed brand, we want to do all that we can to contribute and support the efforts of the government and the administration in this hour of calamity. This initiative is a step in this direction with which we want to ensure that our customers can easily stay connected at all times given that the mobile phone is an important lifeline for millions especially at this time,” Navneet Sharma, COO – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel said.

Earlier in Assam, Bharti Airtel had given free credit for talk time along with 100MB to 5GB data for its subscribers. The validity of prepaid plans was also extended, while postpaid users had their bill payment dates extended.