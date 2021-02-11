Using the Slack app on Android? Your password may have been compromised: Report

Slack users who have recently received an Email from the company asking them to change their passwords should do so immediately. (File)

Slack is a popular communication app among the working community for its numerous features, which were handy for many offices working from home during the pandemic. However, a new report has suggested that if you have been using the Slack app on Android, it’s a good idea to immediately change your password.

Slack Android users recently began to get emails asking them to change their passwords. Naturally, many people thought of the mail as a phishing scam. However, as per a new report by Android Police, Slack representatives have now confirmed that the mail was in fact, sent from the company.

Slack identified on January 20, 2021 that user passwords on the Android app had been saved in plain text since December 21, 2020. The issue was immediately fixed on January 21, 2021. Between the month-long period until the fix, Slack expects that a small number of Android users’ passwords could have been compromised.

If you too received a mail from Slack recently asking you to change your password, you could likely be one of the affected users. In that case, here’s how to clear the data on your Android app and set a new password.

How to clear Slack’s Android app data

To fix the issue, firstly make sure you’re updated to the latest version of Slack.

Next, to clear the data on Slack’s Android app, users can head over to the App Settings in your phone and choose the Slack app.

In the subsequent page, find the option to clear app data or clear storage for Slack. Note that once this is done, you will be required to re-login.

After this, the logs of your older passwords should be cleared off the storage. Now you must set a new, complex password for additional security.

After logging in again into the app, navigate to your profile. In here, click on Main/ Account Settings and change your password here. Now is also a good time to change the password of any other app that you used with the same password as well.